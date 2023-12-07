Bengaluru: 250 passengers fume after 14 hr delay in Mumbai-bound flight - Report

Around 250 passengers who were traveling from Bengaluru to Mumbai via a SpiceJet flight fumed at authorities after a 14 hour delay in take off at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday. SpiceJet is yet to respond to the incident. (Representative Photo)

The airport saw chaotic scenes as passengers questioned the ground staff of the airline after the unexplained delay and also alleged that officials did not respond promptly to their concerns, according to News18. A video of the passengers questioning the airline staff is making rounds on social media site ‘X’.

Many passengers also took to the internet and shared their ordeal. The passengers first received a message that the flight will depart earlier than the scheduled time and were asked to report early for boarding. However, once the passengers were boarded on to the plane, the flight did not take off for two hours, after which the passengers were asked to get back down and wait at the boarding gate, reports said.

The flight was originally scheduled to depart from the Bengaluru airport at 5 am, however, it was rescheduled to 12 pm, then 3 pm and later to 8:30 pm the same day. The airline reportedly said there was a “technical glitch” with their Bengaluru to Mumbai flight.

An internet user shared a similar incident today, saying his Bengaluru to Mumbai flight via SpiceJet was supposed to land at 7:40 am, however that there was nearly an hour and a half delay. “I had my worst experience of flying with SpiceJet Limited . I was on flight SG385 flying from Bengaluru to Mumbai with Seat No. 19A. My landing time was 7:40 IST in Mumbai. Here I am writing this post from Bengaluru airport's taxiway. 1 hours 21 minutes delay,” he wrote.