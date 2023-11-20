Drunk passenger misbehaves with IndiGo crew mid-air, handed over to police

A passenger under the influence of alcohol disrupted a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane, the airline has said. The incident unfolded on flight 6E 556 from Jaipur to Bengaluru when the passenger misbehaved with the crew despite several warnings, IndiGo said. The passenger was handed over to the local law enforcement authorities on arrival. (Representative Image)

Upon landing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, the disruptive passenger was promptly handed over to local law enforcement officers, who will now initiate the necessary legal proceedings.

"A passenger on flight 6E 556 from Jaipur to Bengaluru was intoxicated and misbehaved with the crew despite multiple warnings. The passenger was handed over to the local law enforcement authorities on arrival for further legal action," IndiGo said in a statement.

The nature and extent of the charges the individual will face remain undisclosed at this time.

Incidents of unruly behaviour on flights have been a growing concern for airlines worldwide. Several reports of passengers' misbehaviour have emerged in recent times, with the Air India urination case sparking a massive outrage earlier this year.

The case relates to the incident on the Air India flight from New York to New Delhi when an “unruly” passenger, Shankar Mishra, after being served excessive alcohol on the flight, urinated on the victim. Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint with the airline company.

The woman later filed a plea in the Supreme Court alleging that both Air India and DGCA failed to treat her with “care and responsibility” after the unruly passenger urinated on her during the flight, and instead “coerced her to enter into a settlement” with him. The petition claimed she was made to sit on the “very same seat that was wet and smelled of urine”.

