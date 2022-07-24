‘Stealing to weed’: Bengaluru cops have a new idea to display stolen bikes

Videos of teenagers and young men riding recklessly on two-wheelers are a regular feature on social media platforms. While such clips are mostly shot for instant fame on these platforms, law enforcers continue to face a tough time to create awareness about the risks involved in such acts, besides bringing out the criminal part of the issue. Police say many such vehicles are stolen ones later sold away the proceeds of which are used for drug abuse.

The Bengaluru Police recently came up with a novel idea to shed light on the issue and the same is now being shared widely on social media. An image of 76 two-wheelers recovered from across two police stations two-wheelers placed in the shape of marijuana leaf is now viral.

CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police, south east Bengaluru, explained the chronology of such crimes committed in the city. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Stealing to weed, Wheeling on the stolen bikes. And then selling them at a price. Insta fame and followers. Wheeling dealing biker and thief, Now cooling his heels in lock up. Recovered 76 bikes across 2 police stations!(Sic)”

The top officer also lauded the efforts of this team for being alert and nabbing the criminals.

Netizens also appreciated the efforts of the police department to control the menace. “I hope the state funds it's police departments adequately so that they can do their work effectively. Thank you always(Sic)” wrote a Twitter user.

The Bengaluru Police has recovered a huge number of two-wheelers during multiple operations. Last week, a man was arrested from Mahalaxmi Layout from whom 25 stolen bikes were recovered. The two-wheelers had number plates of different states.

