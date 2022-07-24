‘Stealing to weed’: Bengaluru cops have a new idea to display stolen bikes
Videos of teenagers and young men riding recklessly on two-wheelers are a regular feature on social media platforms. While such clips are mostly shot for instant fame on these platforms, law enforcers continue to face a tough time to create awareness about the risks involved in such acts, besides bringing out the criminal part of the issue. Police say many such vehicles are stolen ones later sold away the proceeds of which are used for drug abuse.
The Bengaluru Police recently came up with a novel idea to shed light on the issue and the same is now being shared widely on social media. An image of 76 two-wheelers recovered from across two police stations two-wheelers placed in the shape of marijuana leaf is now viral.
CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police, south east Bengaluru, explained the chronology of such crimes committed in the city. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Stealing to weed, Wheeling on the stolen bikes. And then selling them at a price. Insta fame and followers. Wheeling dealing biker and thief, Now cooling his heels in lock up. Recovered 76 bikes across 2 police stations!(Sic)”
The top officer also lauded the efforts of this team for being alert and nabbing the criminals.
Netizens also appreciated the efforts of the police department to control the menace. “I hope the state funds it's police departments adequately so that they can do their work effectively. Thank you always(Sic)” wrote a Twitter user.
The Bengaluru Police has recovered a huge number of two-wheelers during multiple operations. Last week, a man was arrested from Mahalaxmi Layout from whom 25 stolen bikes were recovered. The two-wheelers had number plates of different states.
Delhi youngster bats for real gender equality through the reel
Our experiences often find an expression in our creative pursuits. That's why 17-year-old a self-made filmmaker, Devansh Saraf, felt the need to talk about gender equality and conceptualised the film, X or Y. This Delhiite's cinematic work takes a deep look at the prevalent misconception about what determines the sex of a child. His parents wanted a son — not because they were unhappy with his two elder sisters but because of the “societal pressure”.
Fire mishap: 8 injured, 3 critical in Karnataka's Hubballi
Fire broke out in a sparkle candle manufacturing factory in the Hubballi area of Dharwad injuring eight persons on Saturday. The mishap occurred at the factory located at Tarihal Industrial Estate during working hours on Saturday evening. "We are accessing material and probing for irregularities by the factory and its owner. The reasons behind the fire break out is yet to be ascertained," saidDharwad area's district collector Gurudatta Hegde, who was present on the spot of the incidente. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Building collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad claims one life; three others injured
One person died and three others suffered injuries after a three-storied building collapsed around 5am at Mustafabad in northeast Delhi on Sunday. Officials said the four persons were rushed to the hospital where one person was declared dead. According to ANI inputs the incident happened near Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali in Mustafabad. The first and second floor of the building collapsed, the officials said.
Jai Ram Thakur seeks Niti Ayog assistance for Mandi Airport
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery at New Delhi on Saturday to discuss issues pertaining to the state. He said a joint venture agreement has been signed between the state and the Airports Authority of India for construction of the Greenfield Airport in Mandi before requesting for a special assistance grant of ₹1,000 crore during the current financial year for strengthening air connectivity in the state.
Himachal Congress protests against GST hike on apple cartons
Congress party's state unit on Saturday staged a protest rally in Rampur Bushahr over the hike in the goods and services tax levied on the packaging material for apples and other fruits.
