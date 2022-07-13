Bengaluru police arrest two-wheeler thief, 25 bikes recovered

Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested a notorious two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 vehicles from him. All recovered bikes have been transferred to the Mahalakshmi Layout Police Station in northwest Bengaluru but details about the thief have yet to be revealed.

Vinayak Patil, deputy commissioner of police (north Bengaluru), took to social media and shared an image of the stolen bikes. "Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested a two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 stolen bikes..." he tweeted.

The 25 bikes consist of four scooters and 21 motorcycles. The number plates indicate they were registered in different states, including Andhra Pradesh. There are also some Karnataka-registered vehicles.

Concerns have increased recently over theft of two-wheelers in Bengaluru and multiple accused have been taken into custody over this matter.

In January police from the Byatarayanapura area arrested three people - for allegedly stealing two-wheelers and recovered a similar number - 25 - bikes from them.

Mahalakshmi Layout police, however, recovered 25 from one thief.

Bengaluru citizens have taken to Twitter to express their reactions.

Some lauded the cops for their effort and some others took the opportunity to crack some jokes.

One person wrote: "Interesting - 25 bikes. Was he running any 2-wheeler shop with those bikes? (Sic)"

Interesting - 25 bikes. Was he running any 2 wheeler shop with those bikes?😁 — Kris (@upillaitweet) July 13, 2022

Wonder where he was parking all those bikes? — N0mad (@N0mad93) July 13, 2022

It is such work of our Police, that is commendable. Really appreciate Bangalore police & Patil sir's team. — The Dark Kinght 🇮🇳 (@DattaTei) July 13, 2022

