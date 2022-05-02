Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Acid Attack: 4 days on, accused still on the run
bengaluru news

Bengaluru Acid Attack: 4 days on, accused still on the run

Bengaluru acid attack accused, Nagesh has been on the run for the last four days and now the Karnataka police have formed 7 investigation teams to arrest him.
Acid Attack accused, Nagesh, is on the run after throwing 1 litre acid on a 24-year-old girl in Bengaluru
Published on May 02, 2022 04:26 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

It's been four days since a 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid in the heart of Bengaluru and till date, there has been no success in arresting the accused, Nagesh. After mounting pressure, the police have strengthened the efforts and now 7 teams have been formed to arrest him at the earliest.

The police had earlier formed three investigation teams, which were later increased to five and now seven teams are hunting for Nagesh. According to local media reports, the accused's elder brother and parents have already been taken into custody, along with 20 others.

Last Thursday, Nagesh allegedly threw one-litre acid at the victim after she rejected his marriage proposals. According to the victim's statement, he had been stalking her for many years and wanted to marry her. As she was waiting for the office to open she saw Nagesh approaching her with an acid bottle. She tried to run, but he chased her down and poured acid on her and fled.

Protests have erupted in several parts of Bengaluru to seek quick action against the accused. Students of Nisarga School, where the accused studied along with the victim, marched for justice. AAP supporters also protested outside the Kamakshipalya police station, demanding early arrest.

Meanwhile, the victim has been recuperating at St Johns Hospital, where the doctors will soon start her skin transplantation treatment. 

According to The New Indian Express, doctors have put out a request for skin donation from the skin bank at the Victoria Hospital. However, considering the concept of skin donation is not very popular in the country, the bank has only received 139 such donations in the last 6 years.

 

Topics
bangalore acid attack survivor karnataka.
