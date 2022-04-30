Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news

Bengaluru acid attack: Grim details emerge, accused still on the run

The man accused of throwing acid on a 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru has been on the run for the last two days.Karnataka Health Minister, K Sudhakar, has expressed confidence in Bengaluru Police that they'll be arresting the accused in a day or two and the case will be taken up in a fast-track court.
A 24-year-old woman has sustained serious burn injuries after her stalker allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday. (Picture for representation)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 01:13 PM IST
PTI | ByHT News Desk

For the last two days a Bengaluru woman has been battling serious injury marks after her stalker, 27-year-old Nagesh, threw acid on her for rejecting his marriage proposal. 30% of the body has been burnt. However, the accused is still on the run. According to local media reports, three special teams have been formed to arrest Nagesh, who has been absconding since Thursday. 

Local media reports claim, that a day after threatening the victim with dire consequences the accused had preplanned the attack. Scared of the repercussions of his threat, on Thursday morning, the victim came to work with her father, little did she know that he had been waiting outside her office in an auto. He had come wearing thin gloves and 1-litre acid. 

As she waited for the office to open she saw Nagesh with an acid bottle and tried to run, he chased her and poured acid on her and fled. She was rushed to the hospital where she made a statement. She is currently stable and recuperating at the St John's Hospital in Bengaluru.

Today the Karanataka Health Minister told ANI, that he has confidence that the police will be able to arrest the accused in a couple of days. He also promised financial aid to the victim and stated the case should be tried in a fast-track court for early justice.

According to police, the incident happened near the Sunkadakatte area of West Bengaluru, at the finance company where she worked. The accused worked in a garment factory. 

 

Topics
acid attack survivor burn after acid attack acid attack
