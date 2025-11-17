Bengaluru advocate sexually harassed, robbed while walking her dog, probe on: Report

In a fresh turn of events, a 25-year-old advocate from the Ullala area of Bengaluru has filed a police complaint alleging that she was sexually harassed by an unidentified man who also stole her mobile phone late on the night of November 7. The incident reportedly took place at II Cross in Upkar Layout, within the Jnanabarathi police limits, while she was out walking her dog at around 10:30 pm. In Bengaluru, a 25-year-old advocate has filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment and theft after a man approached her while she walked her dog on November 7. (Image for representation/ Pexel/Abhishek Navlakha)

According to her statement, the woman was near her residence when a man approached her and struck up a conversation under the pretext of wanting to pet her dog, said a report by The Times of India. However, when she attempted to continue walking, the man allegedly made an unwanted physical advance. She immediately pushed him away, but he is said to have tried to touch her again. In response, she slapped him in an attempt to defend herself.

The situation escalated into a brief struggle. During the altercation, her mobile phone slipped from her hand and fell to the ground. As she began shouting for help, the man quickly picked up the fallen device. Taking advantage of the moment and the relatively deserted street, he fled the scene before any bystanders could intervene, said the report. The advocate then rushed home and informed the police about what had happened.

Based on her complaint, authorities have registered a case against the unknown assailant under Sections 74, 75, 115 and 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These provisions cover offences related to sexual harassment, assault, and theft. Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the suspect.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.