Bengaluru Apple store sees long queues as iPhone 17 goes on sale

Long queues of customers were seen outside the Apple store in Karnataka's Bengaluru as people gathered to get their hands on the iPhone 17 series that went on sale on Friday, September 19. A customer compares his old iPhone with the newly launched iPhone 17 pro max at an Apple retail store (REUTERS)

People queued up early outside the recently opened Apple Hebbal store in Bengaluru's Mall of Asia to purchase the newly launched iPhone 17 lineup along with other latest Apple launches – the Apple Watch and AirPods.

Apple has made significant changes to the design this time for its iPhone 17, a leap that users were waiting for for several years now, potentially making this series more sought after than the previous ones.

Similar scenes were witnessed outside the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Apple store in Maharashtra's Mumbai as well as the Apple store in Delhi – at the Select Citywalk Mall in Saket area – on Friday morning. A scuffle also broke out at the BKC store.

One of the customers, Mohammad Suhail, who purchased an iPhone 17 told said that it was “nice to have a store in Bengaluru.”

“We are very excited. The service is very nice... I have been an early buyer for the last few years. We have been waiting since last week. We booked four phones, and this model is comparatively better than the last three models...” he said, while speaking to PTI news agency.

Apple opened its first retail store in Bengaluru on September 2, marking its entry in South India and the company’s third outlet in the country.

In Mumbai, one of the first customers at the BKC store PTI, "I was standing in the queue since 3 am. I have come here from Jogeshwari. I was very excited... waiting for this phone since last six months."

Unveiled by Apple recently, the iPhone 17 series is priced between ₹82,900 and ₹2,29,900. The devices are now available for purchase in India starting September 19, for both pre-booked and walk-in customers.