Punches fly as Apple fans clash outside Mumbai store amid iPhone 17 sales | Video

The launch of Apple’s iPhone 17 series on Friday drew massive crowds outside the Apple Stores at Mumbai, Delhi. Amidst the rush at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) facility, a scuffle broke out among a few people waiting in line. iPhone 17 series launch: A scuffle broke out among a few people amid the rush outside the Apple Store at BKC Jio Centre, Mumbai.(Screengrab from X/PTI)

Security personnel were forced to intervene after chaos erupted in the crowd, with at least two individuals engaging in a physical altercation. In a video of the incident shared by news agency PTI, people were seen hurling slaps and punches at each other while others in the queue tried unsuccessfully to separate them.

The commotion disrupted the line briefly, prompting guards deployed at the Apple Store to step in quickly and restore order. The exact cause of the altercation was not immediately known.

Customers share excitement

Despite the incident, many customers expressed excitement after getting their hands on the latest model. Recently launched by Apple, the iPhone 17 series is priced between ₹82,900 and ₹2,29,900 and went on sale in India on September 19 for both pre-booked and walk-in buyers.

One of the first customers in Mumbai, Aman Memon, told PTI: “I have purchased three iPhones for my family and myself. Apple has launched very good design this year and the colour of the phone this year is also very different. This is my favourite colour that is why I am very excited.”

Memon added: “I was standing in the queue since 3 am. I have come here from Jogeshwari. I was very excited... waiting for this phone since last six months.”

In Mumbai, a customer named Irfan told ANI news agency: "I've come to buy the orange iPhone 17 PRO Max. I've been waiting since 8 pm.... This time, there are changes to the camera and battery, and the look is also different."

Early buyers line up in Delhi, Bengaluru

Similar scenes were reported from Delhi, where long queues were seen outside the Apple Store in Saket as people waited for the new series to go on sale.

In Bengaluru, another customer who bought a phone from the iPhone 17 series told PTI: “I have been an early buyer for the last few years. We have been waiting since last week. We booked four units, and this model is comparatively better than the last three models.”

To drive sales, Apple’s retail partners and distributors have introduced multiple promotional offers such as cashback, exchange discounts, and extended EMI options. Customers trading in older iPhones can also benefit from bundled deals on accessories and wearables.