Mumbai queues up for iPhone 17 before sunrise, huge crowd at Bandra Apple store | Video

Hundreds of Apple enthusiasts queued up outside the company’s flagship store at Bandra Kurla Complex in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday, September 19, to get their hands on the iPhone 17 series. Apple Store at BKC in Mumbai on Friday, as long queues formed outside the store for the iPhone 17 launch in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

A huge crowd gathered outside the Mumbai store with queues forming well before the opening hours. Many were seen lining up even before sunrise, eager to be among the first to buy the newly launched devices. Shoppers waited patiently, some since the early hours of the morning, to get their hands on Apple’s latest release.

One of the first customers told news agency PTI, "I was standing in the queue since 3 am. I have come here from Jogeshwari. I was very excited... waiting for this phone since last six months."

In Delhi, the launch of Apple’s iPhone 17 series drew massive crowds, with long queues forming outside the company’s Saket store on Friday morning.

A customer, Irfan told news agency ANI, “I've come to buy the orange iPhone 17 PRO Max. I've been waiting since 8 pm.... This time, there are changes to the camera and battery, and the look is also different.”

Unveiled by Apple recently, the iPhone 17 series is priced between ₹82,900 and ₹2,29,900. The devices are now available for purchase in India starting September 19, for both pre-booked and walk-in customers.

To boost sales, Apple’s retail partners and distributors have rolled out a series of offers, including cashback, exchange bonuses, and long-term EMI schemes. Customers upgrading from older iPhone models can also avail bundled deals on accessories and wearables.

Ingram Micro announces benefits

Ingram Micro, Apple’s largest distributor in India, has unveiled financial benefits for customers purchasing the iPhone 17 lineup. Buyers of the iPhone 17 will get an instant cashback of ₹6,000 along with a six-month no-cost EMI option. The iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Air come with ₹4,000 cashback and the same EMI facility.

Those exchanging eligible devices can avail an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000. No-cost EMI plans are also available for up to 24 months through leading banks and finance companies.