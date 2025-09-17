iPhone 17 to go on sale September 19: Check exchange bonuses, bank offers and EMI plans

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 17 series will be available for purchase in India starting September 19, 2025. To make the purchase process easier for buyers, Apple’s distribution partners and major retailers are rolling out a series of offers, including cashback, exchange bonuses, and long-term EMI schemes. Customers planning to upgrade from older models can also take advantage of bundled deals on Apple accessories and wearables. iPhone 17 series to go on sale in India starting from September 19 with cashback, exchange, and EMI offers.(Apple)

Ingram Micro Leads With Multiple Finance Options

Ingram Micro, Apple’s largest distributor in India, has announced a range of financial benefits for iPhone buyers. Customers purchasing the iPhone 17 will receive an instant cashback of Rs. 6,000 with a six-month no-cost EMI option. The iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Air come with Rs. 4,000 instant cashback and the same EMI facility. Those exchanging eligible devices can secure an additional bonus of up to Rs. 7,000.

Also read: iPhone 17 launched with ProMotion display and A19 chip: Check features and price in India

The distributor is also offering no-cost EMI for up to 24 months through leading banks and finance companies. A special “iPhone for Life” program, exclusive to ICICI Bank credit card holders, allows buyers to pay 75 percent of the phone’s cost over 24 months, with the choice to pay the balance or return the device under assured buyback at the end of the term.

Ingram Micro is extending offers beyond iPhones as well. Apple Watch Ultra 3 buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 cashback, while Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch SE 3 buyers will receive Rs. 2,500 and Rs. 2,000 cashback, respectively. AirPods Pro 3 are also available with Rs. 2,000 cashback and EMI options of up to 24 months. Partner banks include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Card, Bajaj Finance, and others.

Also read: Apple Watch SE 3 price in India: Whats new? Sale date and more

Retailers Announce Competitive Discounts

Electronics retailer Croma is offering a flat Rs. 6,000 discount on the iPhone 17, available both online and across its 500+ outlets. Vijay Sales has confirmed Rs. 6,000 off on the iPhone 17 (256GB variant), while iPhone 17 Pro, higher storage options, and iPhone Air buyers will receive Rs. 4,000 off. EMI plans at Vijay Sales begin at Rs. 4,471 per month for up to 24 months.

Reliance Digital has matched these offers, adding to its reach advantage through stores in metro and smaller cities. Customers can opt for cashback and EMI facilities both during pre-orders and in-store purchases.

Also read: iPhone Air, Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, launched in India: Price, specs and more

iPhone 17 Series: India Availability

The iPhone 17 series, along with associated deals and offers, will officially go on sale in India on September 19, 2025. Buyers can choose from multiple retailers and financing partners to secure the device under terms best suited to them.