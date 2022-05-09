Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium wall collapses month after inauguration

The stadium, built at a cost of ₹50 crore in HSR layout, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on March 1.
Collapsed canopy at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium after the rain
Published on May 09, 2022 10:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

A day after heavy rain lashed several parts of Bengaluru, uprooting several trees and inundating several roads one of its other biggest victims was the newly constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium. The roofing and structural metal frames of a gallery at the HHR building in the Bommanahalli Ward range of the stadium collapsed last night after the rain. 

The stadium, built at a cost of 50 crore in HSR layout, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on March 1.

The stadium was being built by the BBMP and the contract had been given to an Andhra-based contractor Shashikumar. Media reports suggest, that a portion of the fund was incorporated in the first two months and was estimated at about 4 crore. 

According to reports, iron bars were seen scattered on the parking lot behind the gallery and slabs were torn by heavy wind and rain. In addition to this, a tree branch fell on the canopy, injuring an eagle that had built its nest.

Bescom sources quoted by Daily Herald claimed after heavy rain at least 375 electricity poles have been broken; 30 transformers were damaged while 398 trees and trunks were uprooted and fell on power supply lines. 

Power supply has been disrupted in Kengeri, Bandemata, Ramohalli, Kumbalgodu, Kanakapura, Jayanagar, Puttenahalli, and HSR Layout.

 

 

 

 

