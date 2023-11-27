Bengaluru auto drivers urged the Karnataka transport department prices to revise the fixed government prices for auto rides in the capital city. The union said that issuing a new fare list will solve the problem of cancellations and denials of rides in the city.

Bengaluru auto drivers ask Karnataka govt for revision of fixed ride fares

In a letter to Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the Autorickshaw Drivers Union wrote, “Auto fares have only been increased twice in the past one decade and because of this, many drivers are demanding extra amount from the passengers. The prices that are set by the government need to be revised as the cost of living is rapidly increasing and there is a need to consider the request of auto drivers.”

The auto unions in Bengaluru had protested in the past with a list of demands to the government. They also demanded the government to ban two-wheeler taxi services as they claim it is unsafe to the passengers. They also submitted the list of demands to the transport department of the state.

Earlier, the aggregator apps like Ola, Uber and Rapido came under the government scanner for charging upwards of ₹100 per trip. They were even directed to follow the prices that are set by the government and do not overcharge the customers.

Meanwhile, in November 2021, the Karnataka government raised the meter fares of auto drivers in the state. The price is increased to Rs. 30 from Rs. 25 for the first two kilometers and base price per every kilometer is increased to Rs. 15 from Rs. 13.

