Bengaluru: Bodies of 2 of 3 boys who drowned while swimming in lake found

An afternoon swim went awry after two boys drowned in the Dodda Gubbi lake in the Kothnur area of Bengaluru on Thursday. Search operations have recovered two bodies so far. A third body is still missing. Two others who were part of the group are safe. The five have been identified as Imran Pasha (17), a city mall worker; Mubharak Rehaman (17), a welder; Sahil Ahmed (15) a Class 10 student, and two carpenters - Abdur Rehman and Shahid.

The five - all residents of Saraipalya in Hennur - decided to take a swim in the lake on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. According to The Hindu, Mubarak, Imran and Sahil jumped in while Abdur and Shahid stayed on shore as they did not know how to swim.

Mubarak soon started struggling but suddenly Imran and Sahil, both of whom went to help him, went missing too. The other two shouted for help when they couldn't spot the trio.

Alarmed passers-by jumped in but couldn't find the boys, after which the police were called and fire and emergency services alerted. An extensive search followed but failed to recover their bodies and had to be suspended after bad light on Thursday evening.

The search resumed Friday and an assistant police sub-inspector from the Kothanur Police Station told Hindustan Times two of the three bodies were recovered.

Hindustan Times cannot confirm the identities.

