Bengaluru braces for rain and strong winds; IMD warns of thunderstorms across Karnataka

Bengaluru is set to receive much-needed relief from soaring temperatures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning on Wednesday. The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain cool and rainy throughout the week.(PTI)

The Silicon Valley of India, which has been experiencing fluctuating temperatures of around 36 degrees Celsius during the day and 20 degrees at night, is expected to see a significant drop in mercury levels post-rainfall. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius after showers on Thursday.

Check full forecast here:

The IMD has also predicted strong surface winds across various districts of Karnataka on April 2, with a partly cloudy sky prevailing over Bengaluru today.

Additionally, moderate rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, are likely over key South Karnataka districts such as Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Chamarajanagar. Heavy rainfall and hailstorms are expected in parts of Kodagu, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru on April 3. The changing weather conditions are attributed to a trough extending from South Chhattisgarh to North Interior Tamil Nadu, influencing rainfall activity across the region.

(Also Read: ‘One day rent might…’: Bengaluru techie questions inflation after 7.5% salary hike)

North Karnataka to witness intense showers, strong winds

Meanwhile, North Karnataka is expected to witness intense rainfall, accompanied by hail and strong winds, over the coming days. On April 2 and 3, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkote, and Vijayapura. Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts will also experience heavy showers, with the possibility of isolated hailstorms.

As the weather system strengthens, rainfall activity will expand across the region, bringing moderate showers to most parts of North Karnataka. The IMD has warned of potential disruptions due to strong winds and heavy rainfall, urging residents to take necessary precautions. Dry weather is expected to prevail over some isolated areas, but overall, the coming days will see widespread precipitation, offering relief from the prevailing heat.

(Also Read: 'Kannadigas are not Dravidians': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Ugadi wishes spark debate)