'Kannadigas are not Dravidians': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Ugadi wishes spark debate

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's Ugadi greetings have sparked a heated debate on social media, with many Kannadigas objecting to being referred to as "Dravidians." While some social media users supported his stand against Hindi imposition and delimitation, many Kannadigas took issue with his characterization of them as "Dravidians."

On Sunday, Stalin extended his wishes to those celebrating Ugadi and emphasized the importance of unity among southern states. In his message, he urged people to stand together against linguistic and political challenges, particularly the alleged imposition of Hindi and the upcoming delimitation exercise.

Taking to social media platform X, Stalin wrote, "I wish a joyful Ugadi to all my Telugu and Kannada-speaking Dravidian sisters and brothers as you welcome the New Year with hope and celebration." He further stressed that "the need for southern unity has never been greater" and called for collective resistance against perceived threats to regional identity and rights.A

How did X users react?

One user responded, "Dear Sir, we Kannadigas will always be with you in your fight against Hindi imposition and delimitation. You are fighting for a good cause. However, we are NOT 'Dravidians.' We are Kannadigas. Thank you."

Another post read, “Kannada is not a Dravidian language, and there is nothing called ‘Kannada-speaking Dravidians.’"

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Vijay took a dig at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), claiming that the party is misleading the public under the guise of the 'Dravidian Model.'

Speaking at his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) first state conference in Chennai, Vijay alleged that the DMK government was deceiving people while promoting its governance model.