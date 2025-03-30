Menu Explore
Bengaluru Police rides Ghibli trend to warn commuters against dangerous wheelie stunts

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2025 05:32 PM IST

Bengaluru Traffic Police used a Ghibli-themed video to warn against dangerous wheelies, emphasizing the importance of following traffic rules.

As the Studio Ghibli trend sweeps across social media, Bengaluru Traffic Police has creatively leveraged it to caution commuters against performing dangerous wheelie stunts. On Sunday, their official social media accounts shared an AI-generated video, warning that wheeling is risky even in a Ghibli-inspired world.

The animated clip, featuring a rider executing a wheelie, was shared by Bengaluru Police.
The animated clip, featuring a rider executing a wheelie, was shared by Bengaluru Police.

Take a look at the post

The animated clip, featuring a rider executing a wheelie, carried a message: "Even in the whimsical world of Ghibli, wheeling is no fairytale—it’s dangerous and punishable. For your safety and the safety of others, follow traffic rules. Ride responsibly." Alongside the animation, the post included real images of a rider being arrested for performing a wheelie on Bengaluru’s busy streets.

While many users praised the police for engaging with viral trends, some pointed out broader traffic violations. "Welcome to the Ghibli world," one user commented. Others, however, raised concerns about enforcement gaps, questioning why stricter action isn’t taken against those who drive in the wrong direction or violate traffic laws daily.

Another user said, “Please heavily fine people who do it with absolute contempt to the law makers & those who uphold it.” Bengaluru Police in many instances warned commuters of performing such stunts on the roads as they could potentially harm the fellow commuters. They even warned of filing FIRs, if anyone spotted doing such stunts.

Meanwhile, OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced outages globally as users flooded the platform to generate Studio Ghibli-style avatars. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the surge in demand, revealing that their GPUs were struggling to keep up. "It's super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT, but our GPUs are melting. We’re temporarily introducing rate limits while we work on efficiency. Hopefully, it won’t be long! Free-tier users will soon get three generations per day," Altman posted on X.

