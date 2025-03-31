‘One day rent might…’: Bengaluru techie questions inflation after 7.5% salary hike

A Bengaluru-based software engineer, Ray, took to social media to express his frustration over how rent hikes are exceeding salary increments. Despite receiving a 7.5% raise at work, his landlord increased the rent by 10%, leading him to worry about affordability in the long run. Many turned to Grok AI to calculate the inflation rate. (Pexel)

Sharing his thoughts on X, he posted, "The salary hike I received was 7.5%, while my landlord raised the rent by 10%. At this rate, one day my rent might surpass my salary."

Take a look at the post:

His concern resonated widely, with many users discussing the financial strain on urban professionals. One user described the situation as "the modern urban scam: Salary growth crawls, rent hikes sprint." Others pointed out how this is a growing issue in major cities, with one stating, "This is true for most IT employees in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Half of our salary goes into paying rent, and the other half into taxes."

Another user reflected on how working in Bengaluru is becoming less appealing, writing, "Getting a job in Bangalore onsite is becoming less and less profitable."

Many also shared similar experiences, with some revealing that salary hikes of even 7% are becoming rare. Others argued that companies should ensure raises of at least 10% to match inflation. One person bluntly stated, "Anything less than a 10% salary hike is criminal," while also pointing out how inflation is often underestimated despite essentials like rent and groceries rising annually. They added, "It's time to face the realities of living in metro cities."

Some users turned to Grok, X’s AI assistant, to analyse Ray’s concern. One reply summarised its findings: "Grok says it will take 23 years for your rent to surpass your salary," offering a data-backed perspective on the issue.