Bengaluru Cantonment station all set for a revamp. Details here

The Railways ministry has proposed a new design for the ever-crowded Cantonment railway station in Bengaluru. The ministry shared a proposed new digital design on social media that is similar to the outline of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

“Columns of Growth: A glimpse of the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Bengaluru Cant. Railway Station.(Sic)” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The new design of the Cantonment railway station is expected to make it more comfortable for passengers with modern facilities. The station, located in central Bengaluru, sees heavy movement of passengers, especially during festivals. This also leads to severe traffic congestion outside the station.

According to reports, the revamping project will be finished by 2023.

The South Western Railways earlier opened a similarly designed station, named Sir M Visvesvaraya Baiyappanahalli Railway terminal, in Bengaluru. It is said to be one of the most modern stations in the country. The seven platformed railway station includes swanky food courts, air-conditioned waiting lounges and a vast parking space.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the railway station during his visit to the state in June.

