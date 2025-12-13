Bengaluru commuters can now buy Namma Metro train tickets on Uber app: Report

Getting around Bengaluru just got a little easier. Residents can now buy Namma Metro tickets directly through the Uber app, as the ride-hailing platform expands beyond cabs and steps deeper into everyday commuting and logistics. This update on the Uber app helps everyday commuting with the aim to support last-mile connectivity. (Representational image)

With the new update, metro users no longer need to stand in queues or switch between apps. Tickets can be booked on Uber using UPI payments, making last-minute travel plans smoother and more hassle-free. Along with ticketing, the app will also show real-time metro updates, helping commuters track services and plan their journeys better, said a report by Times Now.

At the same time, Uber has rolled out Uber Direct in Bengaluru, marking its entry into business-to-business logistics in the city, said the report. Developed in collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the service will initially focus on grocery deliveries, with plans to expand into other categories over time. Uber says the idea is to offer businesses a ready-to-use delivery solution by tapping into its large logistics network.

According to Uber India and South Asia leadership, Uber Direct is designed as a “plug-and-play” model, allowing businesses to easily access delivery support without building their own systems. Drivers on the Uber platform will also be able to take part in these deliveries, opening up additional earning opportunities beyond passenger rides, the report stated.

Looking ahead, Uber is exploring the possibility of launching Uber Shuttle in Bengaluru. The shared commute service, already operating in cities like Delhi and Kolkata, could offer office-goers a more affordable and predictable daily travel option if introduced in the city.

On the public transport front, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is also planning major upgrades. Over the next two years, metro trains are expected to run as frequently as every four minutes across all corridors, a move aimed at cutting wait times, easing crowding and attracting more commuters.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.