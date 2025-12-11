Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line to reduce wait times to 12 minutes starting Dec 22: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 12:40 pm IST

Starting December 22, commuters on Bengaluru's Yellow Line will benefit from reduced waiting times as a new six-coach trainset joins the fleet.

Commuters on Namma Metro’s Yellow Line in Bengaluru can expect shorter waiting times from December 22, with services likely to run every 12 minutes once the newest train joins the fleet.

The Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line is a 19.143-km elevated corridor connecting RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra via Electronic City.(X/@WF_Watcher)
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) recently took delivery of its sixth six-coach trainset, which arrived in the city in the final week of November, said a report by the Deccan Herald.

The coaches were built by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) at its Kolkata-area facility, under a subcontract with CRRC Nanjing Puzhen, the Chinese firm supplying 36 trainsets to Bengaluru for 1,578 crore.

Before the new train can carry passengers, it must complete a 750 km test run on the mainline and undergo checks to validate its integration with the signalling system.

According to senior officials, BMRCL is aiming to induct the train just before Christmas, on December 22, to ease crowding on the busy Yellow Line, the report said. While the increased frequency will offer relief during peak hours, the corporation does not plan to shift its current 6 am start time for operations. At least one train is expected to be held as a standby unit for emergencies.

The 19.15 km RV Road-Bommasandra stretch, which launched on August 11, has significantly boosted daily ridership past the one-million mark. However, many commuters have continued to voice frustration over long intervals between trains and the late operational start. At present, trains arrive roughly every 15 minutes during rush hour.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

