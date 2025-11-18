Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line delayed after commuters block first train at RV Road

Metro services on Bengaluru’s newly launched Yellow Line were thrown off schedule on Monday morning after a group of commuters blocked the first train at RV Road station, demanding that the line begin operations at 5 am, similar to the Green and Purple Lines. The incident occurred around the scheduled departure of the first train at 6 am on 17 November.(PTI videos)

According to BMRCL, the incident occurred around the scheduled departure of the first train at 6 am on 17 November, when a section of passengers stood on the platform edge and obstructed the doors from closing.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Metro races a human heart across the city for urgent surgery)

As a result, the train rolled out only at 6.35 am, creating a cascade of delays along the entire corridor. To restore normalcy, metro officials were forced to short-loop one service at Central Silk Board to rebalance operations.

BMRCL said such deliberate disruptions pose safety risks and inconvenience thousands of commuters. Citing the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, the corporation warned that actions hindering train movement can attract imprisonment, fines, or both. A formal police complaint has been registered for further investigation.

The demand for an earlier start comes days after BMRCL advanced Yellow Line operations from 6.30 am to 6 am on November 1, following the addition of a fifth trainset. Peak-hour frequency was also improved, with headways reduced from 19 minutes to 15 minutes. BMRCL said further improvements will follow as more trains are added to the fleet.

BMRCL noted that the Yellow Line currently runs with 100% of its available trains during peak hours, leaving no spare set, a temporary measure taken to support rising commuter demand.

The Metro operator urged passengers to cooperate and avoid actions that disrupt services, adding that it remains committed to “safe, reliable and efficient operations” while continuing to welcome constructive feedback.

(Also Read: CISF stops knife attack on taxi drivers at Bengaluru Airport, incident caught on CCTV)