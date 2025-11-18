Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line delayed after commuters block first train at RV Road

ByAnagha Deshpande
Updated on: Nov 18, 2025 01:06 pm IST

Bengaluru's Yellow Line services were delayed after commuters blocked the first train, demanding earlier operations at 5 am.

Metro services on Bengaluru’s newly launched Yellow Line were thrown off schedule on Monday morning after a group of commuters blocked the first train at RV Road station, demanding that the line begin operations at 5 am, similar to the Green and Purple Lines.

The incident occurred around the scheduled departure of the first train at 6 am on 17 November.(PTI videos)
The incident occurred around the scheduled departure of the first train at 6 am on 17 November.(PTI videos)

According to BMRCL, the incident occurred around the scheduled departure of the first train at 6 am on 17 November, when a section of passengers stood on the platform edge and obstructed the doors from closing.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Metro races a human heart across the city for urgent surgery)

As a result, the train rolled out only at 6.35 am, creating a cascade of delays along the entire corridor. To restore normalcy, metro officials were forced to short-loop one service at Central Silk Board to rebalance operations.

BMRCL said such deliberate disruptions pose safety risks and inconvenience thousands of commuters. Citing the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, the corporation warned that actions hindering train movement can attract imprisonment, fines, or both. A formal police complaint has been registered for further investigation.

The demand for an earlier start comes days after BMRCL advanced Yellow Line operations from 6.30 am to 6 am on November 1, following the addition of a fifth trainset. Peak-hour frequency was also improved, with headways reduced from 19 minutes to 15 minutes. BMRCL said further improvements will follow as more trains are added to the fleet.

BMRCL noted that the Yellow Line currently runs with 100% of its available trains during peak hours, leaving no spare set, a temporary measure taken to support rising commuter demand.

The Metro operator urged passengers to cooperate and avoid actions that disrupt services, adding that it remains committed to “safe, reliable and efficient operations” while continuing to welcome constructive feedback.

(Also Read: CISF stops knife attack on taxi drivers at Bengaluru Airport, incident caught on CCTV)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line delayed after commuters block first train at RV Road
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Bengaluru's Yellow Line metro services were delayed on Monday after commuters blocked the first train at RV Road station, demanding a 5 am start time. The train departed at 6:35 am instead of 6 am, causing widespread disruptions. BMRCL warned that such actions could lead to legal repercussions and emphasized the need for cooperation to maintain safe operations. The Yellow Line's hours had recently been adjusted to improve service.