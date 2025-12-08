Bengaluru Metro Blue Line, a game changer for airport connectivity, to be fast-tracked: Report

Bengaluru’s long-awaited metro link to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is finally moving toward concrete deadlines, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announcing an ambitious rollout schedule for the Namma Metro Blue Line. The corridor, stretching from Central Silk Board all the way to the airport, is being projected as a game-changing alternative to the city’s notoriously congested roads. Bengaluru: The cocket of a newly-inaugurated Yellow Line metro train of the Bangalore Metro Rail, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI08_10_2025_000192B)(PTI)

According to the new timeline, the first major leg, the section from Central Silk Board to KR Pura, is expected to be operational by December 2026, said a report by The Times of India. This 19-km stretch is crucial for thousands of commuters who shuttle daily between South-East Bengaluru and the busy Outer Ring Road (ORR) tech hubs.

The next phase, connecting KR Pura to Hebbal, has been assigned a deadline of December 2027, finally bridging a long-standing public transport gap for residents of Whitefield, Mahadevapura, and adjoining neighbourhoods heading toward the northern parts of the city, said the report. Following that, the final and most anticipated piece, the Hebbal to Kempegowda International Airport line offers air travellers a direct and reliable metro option instead of battling Ballari Road traffic or depending on airport taxis and buses.

The Blue Line, spanning a total of 58 km and carrying an estimated project cost of ₹15,000 crore, is one of the city's most expansive metro undertakings, involving a mix of elevated sections, underground passages, and depot infrastructure.

Shivakumar also addressed parallel delays in the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, stating that land compensation will now be directly deposited by the BDA to prevent acquisition bottlenecks. The government has laid out five compensation choices for affected landowners, including Transferable Development Rights, monetary payouts, higher Floor Area Ratio, commercial plots, and alternate land options, a package officials claim is among the most flexible offered by any state, as per the report.

Taking a firm stance, Shivakumar emphasized that no denotification requests will be entertained, adding that pressure tactics will not be allowed to derail Bengaluru’s infrastructure plans.

With the Blue Line deadlines fixed and PRR land issues being resolved, the state government is positioning 2026-27 as a period for streamlining mobility and improving connectivity across Bengaluru, where traffic and congestion is infamous.