Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two men steal 124 litres of diesel in 13 mins from parked BMTC bus in Bengaluru: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 12:04 pm IST

In a swift and audacious operation, two men siphoned over 120 litres of diesel from a parked BMTC bus in Bengaluru at a fuel station at night-time.

In a daring late-night theft, two unidentified men managed to drain more than 120 litres of diesel from a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus in under 15 minutes at a fuel station in Rampura village last week.

The theft, captured on CCTV, revealed a calculated approach wherein two unidentified men in Bengaluru used a pipe and siphoned fuel from a parked BMTC bus at a fuel station.
The theft, captured on CCTV, revealed a calculated approach wherein two unidentified men in Bengaluru used a pipe and siphoned fuel from a parked BMTC bus at a fuel station.

The bus, attached to BMTC’s Mandur depot (Depot 47), had completed its final run on the Rampura-KR Market route on December 1, said a report by The Times of India. As per routine, driver Shivappa MS, 36, and conductor Manjunath BC parked the vehicle on the fuel station premises after 11 pm and went to sleep inside.

ALSO READ | Chinnaswamy Stadium to stay as IPL venue: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Around 2:30 am on December 2, a Tata Indica drove into the premises. CCTV footage later revealed the two occupants lingering near the bus, watching the crew closely. One of them even walked up to the vehicle, peered inside, and confirmed the staff were asleep.

Within minutes, the duo broke open the diesel tank’s lock. Using a pipe, they siphoned out the fuel and filled several plastic cans kept in their car. By 2:43 am, they had fled the scene with approximately 124 litres of stolen diesel, the report said.

According to investigating officers, the fuel station shutters down at 11 pm, and its staff sleep in quarters behind the office until operations resume at 6 am, a window the thieves seem to have exploited.

Unaware of the theft, Shivappa and Manjunath woke up around 4:30 am and resumed their schedule. But as the bus approached Halasur, it suddenly stalled. When they contacted the depot, they learned the vehicle had been filled with over 124 litres of diesel the previous day. Suspecting foul play, the duo returned to the Rampura station, reviewed CCTV footage, and filed a police complaint on December 3.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru prison warden arrested for trying to smuggle drugs by concealing in his undergarments: Report

The stolen fuel is valued at roughly 11,000. Avalahalli police have registered a case under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are attempting to identify the culprits. However, the grainy footage has made it difficult to trace the car’s registration number or clearly identify the men involved, the report noted.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Two men steal 124 litres of diesel in 13 mins from parked BMTC bus in Bengaluru: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

In a brazen theft, two men stole over 120 litres of diesel from a BMTC bus in Rampura village in under 15 minutes. The bus driver and conductor, unaware, were asleep inside when the thieves siphoned the fuel around 2:30 am on December 2. The stolen diesel, worth Rs 11,000, prompted police investigation. Background details reveal the theft exploited the fuel station's closed hours.