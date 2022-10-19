Bengaluru: Cop books another cop for wearing a wrong helmet, receives accolades

A traffic police of Bengaluru’s RT Nagar booked another police personnel for wearing a half helmet which is prohibited on the city roads. The cops tweeted the image of another cop getting fined for wearing a prohibited helmet and it is already viral on social media.

The RT Nagar police on Monday tweeted, “Good evening. Half helmet case booked against police. (Sic)”

The police person who was fined was driving a gearless scooter with a helmet that did not fully cover his head. While netizens lauded the traffic police for not sparing anyone who violated traffic rules, a few called it out as a photo-op.

A user wrote, “Sir this has to be done more. I see many cops taking pillion cops without helmet and many cops letting them go by.”

Another user pointed out the smile on the booked person’s face. He wrote, “He looks so happy. What a great photo opportunity. Now how about doing actual traffic management which is supposed to be your core responsibility.”

A few people also complained that many people have been violating the traffic rules, especially while they are taking a pillion rider on their bikes. A user complained, “Although we certainly like to appreciate your efforts, we don't feel like appreciating because there are 100's of people who drive with half helmet and I don't see any of them getting caught. This certainly makes us think your actions are just publicity stunts.”

