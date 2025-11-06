Bengaluru woman killed by tenants: Couple confessed to murder, police say

A married couple in Karnataka's Bengaluru's has reportedly been arrested for allegedly murdering their landlady and fleeing away with her gold mangalsutra, a sacred thread or necklace that married women wear in Hindu tradition. The woman's dead body was found at her house in Bengaluru's Uttarahalli on Tuesday. (Pexel)

The victim has been identified as Srilakshmi, who was found dead by her husband at her house on New Millennium School Road in Bengaluru's Uttarahalli on Tuesday, NDTV reported.

Victim's husband grew suspicious when his repeated phone calls didn't go through. He later found her dead in the hall of their house with injuries on her neck, lips, and face. Her gold mangalsutra was reportedly missing.

Police say couple confessed to crime Srilakshmi's husband, who works at an incense stick shop in Cottonpet, approached the police who filed a case based on his complaint. Evidence led to police to the tenant couple identified as Prasad Srishail Makai and his wife Sakshi Hanumant Hoddur.

The couple reportedly confessed to their crime of killing Srilakshmi and stealing her mangalsutra during interrogation. Probe in the case is underway.

This case comes days after a 17-year-old girl colluded with her friends in Bengaluru's Uttarahali to kill her 34-year-old mother who reportedly objected to her relationship with a boy. The girl and her four male friends strangled the woman and later hung her body by a ceiling fan to pass it off as a suicide. The girl went missing for several days before she returned to her grandmother’s home where her suspicious activities led to her confession, The Times of India reported.

The deceased, identified as Netravathi, lived on 6th Main Road near Circle Maramma Temple Road in Uttarahalli. She worked as a telecaller and helper for a loan recovery company and was separated from her husband. Netravathi lived with her daughter, who was studying at home after failing her 10th standard. Police investigations revealed that five minors were involved in the crime, the girl, her 17-year-old boyfriend, and three other boys aged between 13 and 17. Except for the youngest, a Class 7 student, all others had dropped out of school.