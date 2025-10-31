Bengaluru teen, her friends strangle mother with towel, later hang her with saree to mislead it as suicide

A shocking murder case has emerged from South Bengaluru, where a 17-year-old girl and her friends allegedly killed her 34-year-old mother and tried to make it look like a suicide. The incident took place at their home in Uttarahalli. The deceased, identified as Netravathi, lived on 6th Main Road near Circle Maramma Temple Road in Uttarahalli. (Pixabay - representational image)

Police said the teenager, along with four male friends, strangled her mother and later hanged the body from a ceiling fan using a saree to stage it as a suicide. After committing the crime, the girl locked the house and went missing for several days before returning to her grandmother’s home, where her suspicious behaviour led to her confession, as per a report by Times of India (TOI).

The deceased, identified as Netravathi, lived on 6th Main Road near Circle Maramma Temple Road in Uttarahalli. She worked as a telecaller and helper for a loan recovery company and was separated from her husband. Netravathi lived with her daughter, who was studying at home after failing her 10th standard.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Anitha B Haddannavar, a murder case has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint filed by the victim’s elder sister, also named Anitha.

Police investigations revealed that five minors were involved in the crime, the girl, her 17-year-old boyfriend, and three other boys aged between 13 and 17. Except for the youngest, a Class 7 student, all others had dropped out of school.

Officers said the teenager was in a relationship with her 17-year-old boyfriend, a friend of her cousin. Their group often visited her house, which angered Netravathi when she found out about her daughter’s affair. She reportedly warned the boy to stay away and stopped him from visiting.

On the evening of October 25, the girl and her friends gathered at a mall and later decided to go to her house. Netravathi, who had been drinking, was asleep when they entered. When she woke up and saw the group, she scolded her daughter’s boyfriend, took his phone, and threatened to call the police.

In a panic, the boys overpowered her and strangled her with a towel. Realising she had died, they decided to stage it as suicide to avoid suspicion. They hanged her body from a ceiling fan using a saree before leaving the house.

After the murder, the girl stayed with a female friend of her boyfriend for three days, claiming her mother was away on work. However, her behaviour raised doubts, and she was asked to leave.

Meanwhile, Netravathi’s partner, who had been visiting her regularly for the past five years, returned from a trip to find the house locked. He assumed she was out and left. When family members later peeped through a window, they found her hanging. Believing it to be suicide, they initially suspected the girl had eloped with her boyfriend and filed a kidnapping complaint on October 29.

The truth came out when the girl visited her grandmother’s house in Kaggalipura and acted strangely. Her aunt confronted her, and she finally admitted that she and her friends were responsible for the murder. Police later detained all the juveniles involved, except the 13-year-old boy, who remains missing.

Further investigation in the case is underway.