Bengaluru man orders Samsung phone worth ₹1.86 lakh, gets tile instead. Watch

The incident, which occurred earlier this month, came to light on Thursday. The buyer, identified as 43-year-old Premanand, had ordered the premium foldable smartphone from the Amazon shopping portal on October 14.

What was supposed to be a moment of joy for a Bengaluru software engineer turned into disbelief when he unboxed his online order of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 worth ₹1.86 lakh, only to find a piece of tile inside.

According to the police, Premanand had the foresight to record the unboxing. When the package revealed a tile instead of the high-end device, he immediately filed a complaint through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) before approaching the local police, Indian Express reported.

The Kumaraswamy Layout police subsequently registered a case under Section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act (cheating by personation) and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to cheating involving valuable property and personation.

Authorities said investigations are underway to trace the source of the fraud. The case has drawn attention amid recent reports of e-commerce delivery scams, including the arrest earlier this month of four individuals by Gurugram police for allegedly stealing Bengaluru-bound Amazon parcels.

