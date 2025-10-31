‘Do you know who I am?’: Karnataka BJP leader’s son caught beating toll worker in viral video

The incident reportedly took place at Kannoli toll plaza on Thursday and was captured by the booth’s surveillance camera. The footage shows Samarthgouda Patil, son of BJP leader Vijugouda Patil, along with his friends, allegedly verbally abusing and attacking a toll staffer during the altercation.

A CCTV video purportedly showing a BJP leader’s son and his friends assaulting a toll booth employee on the Vijayapura–Kalaburagi highway after being asked to pay the toll has gone viral, police said on Friday.

According to police, Samarthgouda and his friends were travelling from Vijayapura to Sindagi when their vehicle was stopped at the toll booth. Upon being asked to pay the toll, Samarthgouda allegedly shouted, “Do you know who I am? I am the son of BJP leader Vijugouda Patil.”

When the staffer reportedly responded, “Which Vijugouda?”, the group allegedly began assaulting and abusing him, as seen in the viral clip. Other toll employees quickly intervened and managed to stop the scuffle before it worsened.

One toll worker, identified as Sangappa, sustained injuries during the attack and was taken to Sindagi Taluk Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Police have acknowledged the video and confirmed that they are verifying the incident. However, no formal complaint has been filed by the toll staff so far.

“We have not received any complaint from the toll staff in this regard yet,” a senior police officer told reporters.

The incident has sparked public outrage online, with social media users criticising the alleged abuse of power by political families.

(With agency inputs)