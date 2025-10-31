‘Do you know who I am?’: Karnataka BJP leader’s son caught beating toll worker in viral video

A CCTV video purportedly showing a BJP leader’s son and his friends assaulting a toll booth employee on the Vijayapura–Kalaburagi highway after being asked to pay the toll has gone viral, police said on Friday.
The incident reportedly took place at Kannoli toll plaza on Thursday and was captured by the booth’s surveillance camera. The footage shows Samarthgouda Patil, son of BJP leader Vijugouda Patil, along with his friends, allegedly verbally abusing and attacking a toll staffer during the altercation.
According to police, Samarthgouda and his friends were travelling from Vijayapura to Sindagi when their vehicle was stopped at the toll booth. Upon being asked to pay the toll, Samarthgouda allegedly shouted, “Do you know who I am? I am the son of BJP leader Vijugouda Patil.”
When the staffer reportedly responded, “Which Vijugouda?”, the group allegedly began assaulting and abusing him, as seen in the viral clip. Other toll employees quickly intervened and managed to stop the scuffle before it worsened.