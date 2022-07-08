Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Crime Branch nabs 3 for selling drugs; items worth 83 lakh seized
bengaluru news

Bengaluru Crime Branch nabs 3 for selling drugs; items worth 83 lakh seized

In several drug busts across the city, the CCB has arrested three persons in Bengaluru on Thursday and seized items worth 83 lakhs from them.
The CCB have arrested three people in Bengaluru on Thursday in connection with drug peddling cases. (File image)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 03:16 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested three people in two separate cases over charges of peddling drugs in the city.

Police recovered drugs and items worth 83 lakh. The CCB arrested two people from the Sanjay Nagar Police Station limits.

According to Raman Gupta, joint commissioner of police (crime), officials seized 12 grams of MDMA crystals, 27 grams of brown sugar and two mobile phones. The haul was worth 3 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Muddasir, 33, and his Syed Saleem, who is an auto driver.

RELATED STORIES

According to a report by The Times of India, Muddassir has at least eight cases against him, including robbery and dacoity apart from peddling drugs.

The two got hold of narcotic substances from Mumbai and some peddlers from Nigeria and sold brown sugar for 8,000 per gram, after they had originally bought for 2,000 per gram.

The CCB also arrested an unidentified man from KR Puram Police Station limits for his involvement in drug smuggling, and seized 80 lakh worth of prohibited drugs like hashish oil and ganja.

A two-wheeler, a mobile phone and other items were also recovered.

In a separate case, the CCB's narcotics squad had on Tuesday arrested four Kerala-based drug peddlers in Bagaluru Police Station limits and seized 70 grams of MDMA crystals and 4 iPhones worth 11 lakh from them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP