Bengaluru crime: Two arrested for faking accident, extorting money
- The Bengaluru Police arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money by faking to be accident victims in Basavangudi police limits
The Bengaluru Police arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money by faking to be accident victims in Basavangudi police limits. The cops also seized four two-wheelers and the cash of ₹40,000 from their possession.
The accused had threatened a car owner by playing an accident victim after hitting the car with their bikes. They had allegedly collected ₹40,000 from the car owner. The police said the same bikes were used in similar offences earlier and they are investigating the case further.
P Krishnakanth, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South Bengaluru, tweeted, “Arrested. @basavanagudips Two persons who pretended to be victims of a road accident and extorted 40000 from the victim. The accused were on the bike and they hit the victim's car and then threatened him. Seized ₹40000 and 4 Bikes used for various similar offenses. (Sic)”
Earlier, the Bengaluru cops said many stolen bikes were used in committing similar types of crimes. The police have also recovered 76 stolen two-wheelers and explained the chronology of such crimes. One of the top officials said the stolen bikes were used to peddle marijuana and later the robbers would sell them at a good price. He also alleged teenagers and youth were seen recklessly wheeling these stolen two-wheelers on busy Bengaluru roads for social media fame and followers.
Six persons killed in landslides in Karnataka
In heart-wrenching incidents, six persons were killed in landslides in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts as heavy rains pounded parts of Karnataka, police said on Tuesday. Four members of a family were killed after a portion of a hill collapsed on their house at Muttalli of Bhatkal taluk in Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday, police sources said. Around 7 PM, a huge sound was heard. Jnanashree (6) also ran inside the house.
Delhi: These 3 private hospitals to reserve beds for monkeypox cases
The Delhi government on Tuesday identified three private hospitals where monkeypox isolation wards will be created for confirmed and suspected cases. The three hospitals - MD City Hospital, Batra Hospital and Kailash Deepak Hospital - will reserve 10 beds each (five for confirmed and five for suspected cases) to manage the isolation of monkeypox cases. India's monkeypox tally has now climbed to eight. Of India's cumulative count, Kerala has reported five monkeypox cases so far.
‘UP exceeds Q2 target of job creation in Q1 itself’
LUCKNOW In terms of employment generation, the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 has achieved 108% of the target set under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for the second quarter of financial year 2022-23, in the first quarter itself. The UP government also achieved 95 % of the target of setting up small-scale units under the programme, said a UP government official on Tuesday. Additional employment was given to 1,60,166 unemployed people.
UP legislative council bypolls: 2 BJP candidates set to enter Upper House
LUCKNOW Two BJP candidates are set to enter the Uttar Pradesh legislative council unopposed as the nomination paper of Samajwadi Party's Kriti Kol was on Tuesday rejected on grounds of Kriti Kol's age. The day after Kriti Kol filed her nomination as SP candidate for the polls, her nomination was cancelled by the returning officer on the grounds of her age. In her 2022 UP Assembly elections affidavit also, her age was mentioned as 28 years.
HD Kumaraswamy visits murder victim Masood's house in Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka's former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday visited the family of an 18-year-old youth who was murdered in Bellare, Masood, and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the Janata Dal (Secular) party of which he is second-in-command. Another youth, Mohammed Fazil (23), was hacked to death at Surathkal after Nettaru's death.
