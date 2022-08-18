Bengaluru crime watch: Drug peddlers, extortionists among over 60 held

In the latest crime news from Bengaluru, Kodagu and Belagavi in Karnataka, police have nabbed suspects in connection with drug peddling, extortion and theft cases.

Drug peddling, extortion, house break-ins and theft: Bengaluru North Division.

Police in Bengaluru's North Division have cracked a slew of cases, arresting as many as 61 persons involved in peddling drugs, extortion, theft, house break-ins and chain snatching. The DCP of the division, IPS officer Vinayak Patil, on Wednesday shared a collage of pictures on social media showing police having recovered stolen two-wheelers, red sandalwood, gold jewellery and more.

“@DCPNorthBCP teams have arrested 61 persons wanted in several drugs, extortion, house break-ins & thefts (HBT), & vehicle thefts. 89 cases have been detected and valuables & goods worth Rs. 2,00,40,000 have been confiscated. Further investigation is underway. Good work, team!” a tweet by the Bengaluru Police read.

Seized goods include 722 kilograms of red sandalwood, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances including 1.9 kilograms of charas, 662 grams of MDMA and 27 kilograms of Ganja worth ₹95.5 lakh, 748 grams of gold and 4 kilos of silver, with 51 two-wheelers and seven three-wheelers, the IPS officer said.

Drug peddling: Kushalnagar, Kodagu.

Meanwhile, in Kodagu's Kushalnagar police station limits, five persons were arrested on Wednesday for selling drugs illegally, and nearly two kilos of ganja, cash and four two-wheelers were recovered from them.

Kodagu's Superintendent of Police took to Twitter to appreciate the work of the rural police, writing, “The police of Kushalanagar rural station detected a case of illegal sale of ganja near Kudumangaluru village of Kushalanagar taluk and arrested five accused and seized 1 kg 950 grams of ganja, cash and 4 two-wheelers from the arrested. Appreciated the work of the police," he tweeted.

Burglary: Nippani, Belagavi.

Police from the Nippani rural police station on Wednesday nabbed a suspect involved in cases of burglary and seized over ₹3 lakhs worth of gold jewellery from him. The motorcycle used for the crime has also been taken by police. “The police of the Nippani rural police station arrested an accused of house burglary and seized 60 grams of gold jewellery worth 3.12 lakhs & a motorcycle used in the burglary. The work of the officers and staff who participated in the search operation is commendable,” the Belagavi cop wrote on social media.

