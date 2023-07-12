Bengaluru double murder: Police arrest 3, nab another at Kempegowda International Airport - Report

In the shocking double murder case of Bengaluru, where two executives of an internet company were killed on Tuesday, police from the Amruthahalli station have arrested three suspects, identified as Shabarish alias Felix (27), Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26), according to news agency PTI.

Three men on Tuesday barged into the office of a broadband company and hacked to death the CEO and managing director of the firm. (HT File)

The three men, one of whom is said to be a former employee of Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd, had barged into its office at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, and hacked to death the CEO and managing director of the firm. Business rivalry is suspected to the be the reason behind the double murder. The victims, CEO Vinu Kumar (40) and MD Phanindra Subramanya (36), died on the way to hospital, after suffering grave injuries from the attack.

Police have also picked up another person working in a rival company, in connection with the case on Wednesday. The person, identified as Arun Kumar Azad, is reportedly the owner of another broadband company - Gnet Broadband - and was nabbed from the city's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Hindustan Times could not independently confirm the identity of the man.

He reportedly flew in from Delhi around midnight. It is also being said that he hired the three men - including the main accused, Felix - directly involved in the murder. Police have registered a case on Tuesday and also formed four special teams to investigate it. Further probe is on and more details are awaited in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)