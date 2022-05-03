Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru: Female friends sedate, rob 30-year-old woman of 4 lakh jewellery

A 30-year-old  Bengaluru woman was looted,  ₹4 lakh worth of jewellery from her residence at Hosakerehalli on April 27 by two women.
Published on May 03, 2022 11:13 AM IST
ByAswetha Anil

A 30-year-old Bengaluru woman was looted in broad daylight as two of her “friends” stole 4 lakh worth of jewellery from her residence at Hosakerehalli on April 27. 

As per the complainant, B Sowbhagya, the two women had given her a cold drink laced with sedatives, making her unconscious and stealing her valuables. Of the two, one, she identifies as her friend.It is reported that the accused visited the women’s house seeking help from her in finding a job. The next day, when the woman had stepped out of her residence, the two turned up at her house and persuaded the woman to return home immediately. 

“I thought there was an emergency and came home. My friend offered me a soft drink. I fell unconscious soon after drinking it and only woke up five hours later when my husband returned from work” said Sowbhagya to a leading news website.

The duo has allegedly given Sowbhagya drugs and stole the chain she was wearing and some other ornaments from the house worth 4 lakh.

As per sources, Girinagar police registered a case against the two women, under IPC sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison or other things), 420 (cheating) and 380 (burglary)  

