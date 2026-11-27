Bengaluru, Four persons were arrested for allegedly forcibly taking a delivery executive into their car, assaulting him and extorting ₹7,600 through an online transfer near a metro station here, police said on Friday.

Bengaluru: Four arrested for forcibly taking man into car, assaulting him, extorting money more less

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The accused were identified as Manoj S , a cab driver, Preetham Prakash , an unemployed commerce graduate, Syed Safi , a cab driver, and Akhilesh , a tattoo artist, they said.

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The car used by the accused has also been seized, police said.

The accused allegedly targeted people in the past in a similar manner, they added.

The matter came to light on November 23, when Mohammed Nisar, a delivery executive, lodged a complaint at Whitefield police station, police said.

According to his complaint, at around 2.55 pm on the same day, near Nallurhalli Metro Station, three unidentified persons arrived in a car and allegedly snatched his scooter key, dragged him into their car, forcibly took his mobile phone and threatened him to transfer money.

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{{^usCountry}} They allegedly assaulted him, drove him around and took him to an unknown location, where they forcibly made him transfer ₹7,600 online, a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They allegedly assaulted him, drove him around and took him to an unknown location, where they forcibly made him transfer ₹7,600 online, a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the complaint, Whitefield Police registered a case under Sections 119 , 115 , 126 , 127 , 308 , 351 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Following the registration of the case, a police team launched a swift investigation and traced the offending vehicle to a rental agency, obtaining its details, they said.

"Using the car's onboard GPS tracking system, police located the vehicle near Bellandur. Coordinating with the rental agency, officials remotely immobilised the car by shutting off its engine. Police teams immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended all four suspects within 12 hours of registering the case while they were attempting to restart the stalled vehicle," the officer said.

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The arrested accused were produced before the court and, as per its order, were taken into police custody from November 25 to November 30, police said.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly disclosed that they had used the car to commit the offence. The vehicle was seized from them on November 24, the officer said.

They had forcibly obtained ₹7,600 from the complainant through an online transfer, he said.

The accused have reportedly stated that they had committed several offences in a similar manner in the past, police said, adding that further interrogation was required to gather information about offences committed by them in various areas.

Police have urged the public to report such incidents without fear. In case of similar incidents, people may directly contact the concerned officers and lodge complaints.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.