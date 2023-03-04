Bengaluru gets 450 crore to improve city's ‘poor’ AQI

Bengaluru's civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is geared up to control the high AQI levels in the city, having allocated ₹450 crore for putting fresh measures in place to mitigate the same.

The BBMP allocated ₹ 450 crore to improve air quality in Bengaluru. (Hindustan Times/Image for representation)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jayaram Raipura, the BBMP's special commissioner for finance, announced several measures in his budget speech on Thursday, including the construction of parks below flyovers and tech corridors.

"Action will be taken to reduce air pollution by constructing fountains at 75 main junctions in Bangalore. Efforts will be made to transform the city into a green zone with shuttle service around metro stations, promotion of electric cars and similar such services,” he said.

READ | BBMP Budget 2023-24 Highlights: Focus on storm water drains, flyovers

Experts however claim that there is no clarity on what measures will be taken to control air pollution. “It is very obvious that the bulk of air pollution is caused by construction activities, vehicles, and manufacturing or industrial activities, and there is no policy in the direction of reduction, mitigation or discouragement of any of these,” Sandeep Anirudha, a civic activist said in a critique of the BBMP budget.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengaluru city has been observing “poor” AQI levels for months now, touching a one-month high of 139 on February 4. On Saturday morning, AQI levels were at 119, in “poor” category, with the major pollutant being carbon monoxide.

READ | Amid clear skies, Bengaluru's AQI still “poor”

Air quality in Bengaluru went downhill in October, after the winter effect and the Deepawali celebrations. An official from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had earlier said natural air purification was being prevented by the constant cloud cover in the city, which does not allow wind movement. Air quality in the city is expected to go up to healthier levels once clear skies persist, he had added.

However, despite having clear skies for over a month, AQI has been over 100 and reaching 120 in some areas this past week, according to data on AQI.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON