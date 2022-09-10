Bengaluru's iconic restaurant Samrat to close by Sept 21, Internet upset

People's favourite, the Samrat restaurant in Bengaluru, is shutting down on September 21, much to the internet's dismay. The restaurant is located inside the Chalukya Hotel at the Basaveshwara Circle on Race Course road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The iconic eatery, famous for its masala dosas, rava idlis, badami halwas, and more, has been the go-to place for politicians, locals and tourists, as it was within sight of the Vidhana Soudha in the centre of the city.

A Twitter page called ‘Reliable Source’ said, “Got this sad news. Can anybody confirm Hotel Chalukya is shutting business on the 21st of September? They made the best Badami Halwa.”

“Yes last week I was there. Leave agreement is completed. They are moving near Jain hospital Vasanth Nagar,” a reply said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bengaluru cyberspace was abuzz with comments from netizens who were sad to hear of the closure of their favourite restaurant.

“Samrat?! Really?! But why?! It's one of my favourites! That was THE spot for every politician, bureaucrat, lawyer, businessman and the underworld! Every hustler in town used to hang out there! Man, I gotta get there tomorrow!” a Twitter user called Genius Paradox said.

Another named Venkatesh wrote, "This is really sad. I used to go there for Rava Idli. The best Rava Idli I have ever eaten." A Twitter user said one Chalukya mini hotel has already come to Vasanth Nagar and will be a full-time hotel.

Some, however, said the taste and quality of the brand went down since the good old days. A Twitter user called Agent Peenya posted, "Have you visited of late? Their palm oil soaking dose, their once celebrated "north and south meals" have gone down on quality by large..Visited last month again to see if the bad quality was one time err, but nope! Palm oil dose again was disappointing."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some agreed, saying that the quality has been deteriorating ever since the death of the father a few years ago. “I also went last month (after nearly 3 years) and was so disappointed! But they are still packed during lunch hrs,” a tweet read.

A report on The Hindu said the restaurant will serve dishes till September 25. It attracts about 3,000 customers on a daily basis. Around 80 to 90 people are losing their jobs due to the closure, the report added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON