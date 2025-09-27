Bengaluru illegal 5 storey building tilts in Koramangala raising safety concerns: Report

A five-storey building constructed illegally on a 15×50 ft (750 sqft) plot in Venkatapura, Koramangala, developed a dangerous tilt on Friday, prompting the civic body to begin demolition. The structure had been flagged for multiple building law violations and was already under a stop-work order. (Special arrangement)

The structure had been flagged for multiple building law violations and was already under a stop-work order.

The bright-yellow building, surrounded by residential blocks along a narrow 20-ft road, rested on weak, undersized pillars, with visible cracks at the foundation.

According to a report by Times of India, the Great Bengaluru Authority (formerly BBMP) had first identified construction lapses during a ward inspection in Jakkasandra (Ward 173). A notice was served to the owner, Shanthamma, on August 2, 2024, under Section 313 of the BBMP Act, 2020, after she failed to provide sanctioned plans or valid documentation. The construction was subsequently declared unauthorised, and a stop-work order was issued.

Residents said the building, which was being converted into a PG accommodation, appeared unstable, and temporary iron rod reinforcements by the owner underscored its fragility, the report added.

Despite the order, finishing work, including carpentry, electrical, and plumbing, continued. On September 13, the owner appeared before civic officials, admitted to poor construction quality, and requested time to demolish the building under an architect’s supervision, citing potential risk to neighbouring homes.

Officials temporarily deferred demolition, but inspections later revealed that finishing works were being fast-tracked instead of dismantling the structure.

On August 25, the owner had sought permission to demolish the building, acknowledging cracks in the foundation. However, no action was taken until Friday, when the tilt made immediate demolition necessary. The assistant executive engineer of Koramangala sub-division, GBA South, authorised demolition under strict safety protocols.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently instructed BBMP to identify buildings constructed unscientifically or those that have weakened over time. Notices will be issued to property owners, followed by a detailed survey. While ruling out immediate demolitions, he emphasized that action was inevitable.

Highlighting the scale of the challenge, Shivakumar noted that nearly 70% of buildings in Bengaluru are technically illegal, and many constructions in newly developed BDA layouts have exceeded permitted limits, according to a report by The Hindu.

