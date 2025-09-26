Bengaluru footpaths compared to Paris, Istanbul, Amsterdam: Viral post sparks outrage

While the first three cities showcase well-planned, wide, and clean pedestrian paths, the Bengaluru image shows a narrow, uneven footpath, highlighting the stark contrast in urban planning. The post quickly gained traction online, reigniting complaints about pedestrian infrastructure in the city.

The post, which features four images of footpaths from the respective cities, is captioned, “An average footpath in Paris, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Bangalore.”

A viral social media post comparing footpaths in Bengaluru with those in Paris, Istanbul, and Amsterdam has sparked heated debate among citizens and authorities alike.

Reactions have been mixed. Some residents pointed out that the Bengaluru photo was taken from the central business district, an area that is relatively maintained. “Unfortunate that the image of Bengaluru's footpath is from highly maintained CBD area not from Sarjapura & Varthur where footpath not even existed is just normal as people, authorities and GOK have been busy in getting bare pothole free streets”

“In Sarjapura or Varthur, footpaths barely exist. Comparing our CBD with European cities is misleading,” one user commented.

Others drew parallels with Delhi, noting that roads and footpaths outside Lutyens’ Delhi are also in disrepair, and that public utilities, including a comode in one instance, sometimes occupy footpaths. Some critics suggested looking closer to home, at countries like Sri Lanka, Thailand, or Indonesia, rather than Europe, to make realistic comparisons.

The controversy comes shortly after Canadian man, Caleb Friesen, a popular social media influencer, released a series of videos highlighting broken footpaths and unsafe pedestrian zones across Bengaluru.

His videos, which went viral, reportedly prompted the Bengaluru authorities to initiate repairs and upgrades on several city footpaths, including pothole-filled stretches and obstructed pathways.

Urban experts and citizens say the post and Candan Man’s videos together have forced authorities to take pedestrian infrastructure more seriously, signaling a potential shift in Bengaluru’s approach to walkability.