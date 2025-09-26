'De-saturate Bengaluru': From migrant influx to daily chaos, Viral rant resonates with citizens

“The city’s population has already crossed 1.4 crore, up from 30 lakh in just 30 years. The result is: more traffic jams, more migrants, more everyday chaos, more complaints, scarcity of water and electricity, bad air quality, declining quality of life,” the post read.

The user, reflecting on decades of Bengaluru’s growth, wrote that while they once celebrated the opening of big IT offices in the city, they now feel happier when companies set up branches elsewhere.

Titled “De-saturate Bengaluru”, the post laments the consequences of unchecked migration and urban expansion in the city.

A viral post on Reddit by a Bengaluru native has sparked widespread discussion about the city’s rapid population growth and its impact on quality of life.

The user urged for a “de-saturation” of Bengaluru, calling for more balanced growth in other cities and encouraging companies to expand into Tier-2 regions. “Let Bengaluru breathe. Let other cities grow,” they wrote.

How did Reddit users react? The post has struck a chord with many Bengaluru residents, who shared their own experiences and frustrations. One user wrote, “Natives always suffer. Ask Goans, Delhites, Kolkata, Mumbai. Most Tier-2 cities seem underutilized. Both migrants and natives suffer a lot. Hope more companies open up in north Karnataka. It would literally cut down Bangalore’s population.”

Another commented, “Parents left Bengaluru in 2004 and don’t even want to return. They prefer Belagavi. Just because of jobs, I’m stuck here.”

Concerns about the city following Mumbai’s trajectory were also expressed. One resident noted, “Bengaluru shouldn’t become like Mumbai. Period.”

Several contributors drew comparisons with other major cities, highlighting the consequences of unplanned growth. “I used to visit Mumbai as a kid; it was a model city. Last week, after nearly a decade, I visited for office work and saw Delhi-like scenes: overcrowding, slums even in posh areas. This isn’t the fault of the poor, but a sign of a failing society where uncontrolled settlement deprives people of opportunities. Bengaluru still has its charm in its original areas. We must be a city that respects quality, not quantity,” one commenter wrote.