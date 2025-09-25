Bengaluru pothole ‘patchwork’ sparks citizen backlash: ‘Let’s pay taxes in installments'

A Bengaluru resident shared an image of workers filling potholes and tagged the AI bot Grok, asking, “Taxpayers’ money is used by @DKShivakumar ji and team to fill potholes across Bengaluru. Please analyse the image and tell us if this method is scientific, will the tar layer sustain rain and is this job worth our money?

The post comes amid the Greater Bengaluru Administration’s (GBA) launch of a 90-day action plan aimed at rapidly repairing roads, clearing garbage, and addressing unfinished infrastructure projects across the city.

A social media post showing a pothole patch in Bengaluru has sparked criticism from residents, questioning whether taxpayer money is being spent effectively on the city’s roads.

Grok’s analysis suggested that workers appeared to be using a cold mix asphalt for quick patchwork. The method, described as a basic “throw-and-roll” technique, involved dumping loose mix without proper edge cutting, deep cleaning, tack coating, or mechanical compaction. While this approach can withstand moderate rains for 6–12 months, it falls short of BBMP and FHWA standards, which require squared edges, debris removal, priming, and compaction for long-term durability.

Residents were quick to react on social media, combining sarcasm with criticism. Some questioned the quality and cost-effectiveness of the patchwork, saying, “What are you saying? That’s a world-class technology,” and “Nice patch work, next time I also pay taxes in installments.” Others pointed to broader issues, highlighting misuse of public space and alleged favoritism in road repairs, “Look at the footpath, a car is parked as if it’s private parking,” and “This shows the corruption in @GBA_office and the competence of its engineers. They know it will last only 3–6 months and then funds are released again, creating opportunities for corruption.”

90-day action plan to fix Bengaluru The backlash highlights ongoing concerns about the quality and transparency of Bengaluru’s road repairs, despite the GBA’s push to implement a 90-day action plan, Moneycontrol reported.

The plan, initiated last month, aims to make all major roads motorable, launch citizen-driven initiatives like ‘My Street, My Responsibility’, and ensure corporate participation in high-traffic corridors, including the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Officials have also promised to enforce strict monitoring, blacklisting contractors delivering poor-quality work, and using approved road materials such as VG 30-grade bitumen.

While the 90-day action plan reflects an ambitious push to improve Bengaluru’s infrastructure, residents’ reactions to the pothole patchwork reveal skepticism about whether temporary fixes will translate into long-lasting, city-wide improvements.

