'Why beg Azim Premji?’: Bengaluru resident welfare groups pitch solutions to ease ORR traffic

A resident welfare group (RWA) in Bellandur has sparked debate online after sharing a proposal on easing traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The post stressed that an extended road design connecting Sarjapur Road to the ORR is urgently needed. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Save Bellandur highlighted that there are two Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) roads adjacent to the Wipro campus, which are just under 1 km long but could potentially decongest nearly 38% of the 7,500 PCUs passing through the stretch daily.

The post emphasized that thousands of schoolchildren and working professionals would benefit from this improved connectivity. The handle also highlighted that the Ejipura ramp lands just 1 km within the Iblur junction, aggravating the congestion problem for residents along Sarjapur Road. Many commuters feel trapped in traffic for hours, effectively living in their cars during their daily commute.