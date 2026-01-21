Bengaluru man arrested for stealing women's underwear and filming himself
A bizarre case in Bengaluru has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man for stealing women's inner garments from terraces and filming himself wearing them.
The Bengaluru police have taken a 23-year-old man into custody for allegedly stealing women’s inner garments and recording videos of himself wearing them.
Police identified the accused as Amul N G, who is suspected of taking women’s innerwear that had been hung out to dry on the terrace of a residential building in Hebbagodi, the Deccan herald reported.
Investigators said he then filmed himself wearing the stolen garments and circulated the videos on online platforms.
The case came to light after police noticed one such video, prompting them to register a suo motu case on Monday. The suspect was then traced and brought in for questioning, the report stated.
During interrogation, the man is said to have confessed to stealing the garments, wearing them and making videos. A subsequent search of his house led to the recovery of several women’s inner garments, which were seized as evidence, the report noted.
Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.
Bengaluru woman says young boys made obscene comments
In a similar incident recently, a woman claimed that she was subjected to obscene comments by a group of young boys while jogging in a forested area on the outskirts of Bengaluru. In a video she later posted online, she said the incident occurred at Avalahalli forest after she had completed a 5-kilometre run and was walking towards the exit.
She questioned whether she now had to feel unsafe even around children.
The woman also addressed her attire at the time, saying she was dressed in a sports bra and tank top, which she described as standard running wear. She stressed that there was nothing inappropriate about her clothing and that it was normal for her during workouts.
