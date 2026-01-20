Karnataka transport workers to protest in Bengaluru on Jan 29 over pay arrears, wage revision

Transport workers employed with Karnataka’s state-run bus corporations have decided to restart protests next week, stepping up pressure on the government over unresolved pay issues that have been pending for years. A major demonstration is set for January 29 in Bengaluru by transport workers. (PTI)

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which brings together unions from all Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) in the state, has announced a ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest, The Hindu reported.

As part of this, employees will hold a day-long demonstration at Freedom Park on January 29, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Union leaders said workers from all four government transport corporations will travel to Bengaluru to take part. Ahead of the protest, the JAC has submitted a written memorandum to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, accusing the government of failing to move forward despite several rounds of discussions.

Why are workers planning to protest? The main issue behind the agitation is the non-payment of salary arrears for the last 38 months, along with a long-overdue revision of wages, which unions say should have been implemented from January 1, 2024. According to the unions, the total unpaid amount owed to employees across the four RTCs has risen to around ₹8,010 crore, worsening financial stress for thousands of staff members, said the report.

Ananth Subbarao, president of the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, said the decision to return to protest was taken because talks with the government had not resulted in any firm assurances or action. He added that many workers are finding it hard to meet basic household expenses, even while continuing to operate essential public transport services, the report stated.

In addition to pay-related demands, the unions are seeking higher allowances, better healthcare facilities for employees and their families, and the regularisation of drivers and technical staff working on contract. They have also demanded that only permanent drivers be assigned to operate electric buses, citing safety and efficiency concerns.

Last August, the JAC had planned an indefinite strike after negotiations broke down, but the move was later withdrawn following intervention by the Karnataka High Court.