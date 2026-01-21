Republic Day weekend: Bengaluru airport issues advisory, asks passengers to reach early to avoid rush
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport anticipated a surge in passenger volume during the Republic Day long weekend.
Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has issued a passenger advisory warning of heavy footfall during the Republic Day long weekend and urging travellers to plan their journeys well in advance.
In an advisory dated January 21, 2026, airport authorities said a significant surge in passenger traffic is expected over the holiday period. Travellers have been advised to factor in additional time for travel to the airport, check-in and security clearance, especially in view of heightened security arrangements being implemented for Republic Day.
Officials said enhanced security protocols could lead to longer processing times at entry points and security checks, and passengers are encouraged to arrive earlier than usual to avoid last-minute delays or missed flights.
Passengers have also been asked to contact their respective airlines directly for flight-specific updates, including check-in timings and boarding details.
The airport authorities thanked travellers for their cooperation and understanding as measures are put in place to ensure safety and smooth operations during the festive weekend.
“We are anticipating a surge in passenger volume during the Republic Day long weekend. Additionally, owing to the enhanced security measures for Republic Day, all passengers are advised to plan their travel to BLR Airport to allow sufficient time for check-in and security procedures. For flight related information, please get in touch with your respective airline. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” the airport said in an X post.
