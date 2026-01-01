Bengaluru airport rolls out premium pick-up fare for corporate cabs amid flak over parking norms: Report

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has reportedly introduced a new paid pick-up option for corporate cab services, adding another layer to the evolving transport and parking system at the city's main airport. As authorities revised transport norms, tensions rose over new fees and regulations that could impact convenience for travellers at the Bengaluru airport. (PTI )

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the airport, has begun a “soft rollout” of a premium pick-up facility at Terminal 1, for which corporate taxis will now be charged.

According to airport officials, the premium service is located on the departures level of Terminal 1, with a designated pick-up point in the fifth lane, reported The Hindu. Under the new pricing structure, corporate taxis will have to pay ₹275 for the first 10 minutes of access to this zone. If vehicles remain beyond that period, an additional fee of ₹150 will be charged for every extra five minutes spent at the pick-up point.

The move comes at a time when airport authorities are already revisiting parking and pick-up norms after facing criticism from both drivers and passengers. In response to feedback, BIAL recently eased some of the rules governing commercial vehicle parking at the terminal.

One such change took effect on December 26, 2025, when the free waiting time for commercial vehicles at the Terminal 1 arrivals area was increased from 10 minutes to 15 minutes, the report said. This adjustment was seen as a partial relief for cab drivers who had complained about the earlier restrictions.

Previously, under regulations introduced on December 13, commercial vehicles were required to wait in the designated P3 and P4 parking zones, where only 10 minutes of free parking was permitted. The revised framework now allows 15 minutes at no cost. Once this limit is crossed, cab operators are charged ₹100 for the first 30 minutes, followed by ₹50 for every additional hour.

The initial rollout of the new rules sparked strong resistance from sections of the cab driver community. On December 16, hundreds of drivers gathered near the Sadahalli toll gate in protest, demanding that the changes be withdrawn. They argued that the revised system raised operating expenses and complicated passenger pick-ups.

Public dissatisfaction has also surfaced online.

A petition on Change.org calling for the rollback of the new airport pick-up rules has crossed 1,500 signatures. The petitioner, Hareesh Amjuri, said the changes have caused inconvenience to travellers, particularly elderly passengers, people with disabilities, pregnant women and families carrying heavy luggage, urging authorities to adopt a more commuter-friendly approach, as per the report.