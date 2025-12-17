Taxi drivers protest against new pick-up system at Bengaluru airport, traffic disrupted

A change in how passengers are picked up at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has triggered unrest among taxi drivers, spilling onto the roads outside the airport on Tuesday and briefly disrupting traffic near the Sadahalli Gate toll plaza. The Karnataka Drivers’ Union demanded an immediate rollback, citing increased congestion and unfair fees, while the Bengaluru airport officials defended the changes as necessary for passenger safety.(PTI)

Members of the Karnataka Drivers’ Union gathered to voice strong opposition to the revised pick-up system, saying it has made airport trips harder for both drivers and flyers, reported news agency PTI. Led by union founder and state president G Narayanaswamy, the protest intensified when some demonstrators attempted to stop other taxis from entering the airport, prompting police to step in with a mild lathi charge to restore order.

Drivers argued that the new layout has added to congestion, increased turnaround time and cut into their earnings. A major sticking point is the parking and waiting fee structure, which they claim was rolled out without consultation and unfairly penalises drivers who depend on airport rides for daily income. The union has demanded an immediate rollback of the changes, warning of stronger protests if their concerns are ignored, said the report.

The standoff eased after Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sajeeth VJ reached the spot and held discussions with the agitated drivers, assuring them that their complaints would be escalated to the relevant authorities. Following the talks, the protest was called off.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the airport, defended the overhaul, calling it a safety-first move, in line with international airport standards. In an official statement, BIAL said nearly 95 per cent of passengers have adapted comfortably to the new system, though it acknowledged that some genuine issues have surfaced during the transition, as per the report.

According to the airport operator, the revised arrangement is aimed at curbing unauthorised taxi operations, which have been linked to complaints of harassment, fare manipulation and even passengers being abandoned mid-journey, particularly affecting solo women travellers. BIAL stressed that these risks outweigh the inconvenience of a 300-500 metre walk to the pick-up point.

To address accessibility concerns, the airport said passengers with reduced mobility, senior citizens, those travelling with infants and wheelchair users will be assisted with buggies and shuttle services. The system will be closely monitored and fine-tuned over the next 30 days to improve passenger experience, the report noted.

Under the new lane segregation rules, private vehicles can enter designated arrival pick-up zones at Terminals 1 and 2 free of charge for up to eight minutes. Vehicles overstaying beyond this window will face escalating charges, ₹150 for 8 to 13 minutes, ₹300 for 13 to 18 minutes, and those exceeding 18 minutes risk being towed and fined.

BIAL maintained that while adjustments may continue over the next couple of months, the priority remains safer, more regulated and smoother arrivals for everyone using the airport.

(With inputs from PTI)