The state legislative assembly on Tuesday amended the state’s rent law to decriminalise minor violations, clearing the Karnataka Rent Amendment Bill as part of a rapid passage of 12 Bills in little over an hour. Rent rules, GBA expansion bill among key legislations passed

The statement of objects and reasons accompanying the Rent Bill said the amendment was introduced to advance the principle of Minimum Government Maximum Governance, in line with the Jan Vishwas Amendment of Provisions Act 2023. Under the revised law, a landlord or tenant who fails to present a copy of a lease agreement for registration, or fails to file the required particulars, may on conviction be punished with a fine of up to ₹2000, simple imprisonment for a month, or both. The provision also applies to intermediaries involved in such transactions.

Even as the House focused on technical and administrative changes, controversial legislation such as the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill 2025 and the Karnataka Social Boycott Prevention Prohibition and Redressal Act 2025 were not taken up, despite being listed for discussion.

Much of the remaining debate centred on land administration, particularly issues specific to Kodagu district. Piloting the Karnataka Land Revenue Second Amendment Bill 2025, revenue minister Krishna Byregowda told the assembly that Kodagu had continued to follow its own traditional system of land records even after the Karnataka Land Revenue Act came into force in 1964.

This meant that digitisation of records in 2000 under the Bhoomi project did not correspond to the traditional ownership records, added the minister.

The amendment empowers tahsildars in Kodagu district to conduct hearings and correct land records to align them with the current system. The Bill was passed without opposition.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Second Amendment Bill 2025, which expands the composition of the Greater Bengaluru Authority to include people’s representatives and senior bureaucrats, was also cleared.