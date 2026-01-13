Bengaluru airport sees 8% rise in passenger traffic to 43.82 million in 2025

Bangalore International Airport saw passenger traffic at its facility growing 8 per cent year-on-year to 43.82 million in 2025, driven by rising demand, expanding international connectivity, and sustained infrastructure investments, BIAL said on Monday. Bangalore International Airport Limited plans to enhance connectivity and capacity, with international departures rising by 28.7%. (REUTERS)

In 2024, the airport reported a passenger traffic of 40.73 million.

Besides, the airport handled 520,985 metric tonnes of cargo in CY 2025, registering a 5 per cent year-on-year increase over CY 2024, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said.

BIAL said in 2026, it will continue to focus on strengthening global connectivity, expanding airline partnerships and scaling up capacity across passenger and cargo operations, with the objective of enabling seamless travel experiences and supporting long-term growth of Bengaluru as a global aviation and business hub.

Air traffic movements (flights arrivals and departures) peaked at 837 on October 19 last year while the average daily count for the year stood at 765, reflecting sustained growth in flight activity across the network, it said.

It is also significant to note here that the airport advanced from third to second place in the number of domestic flights operated among Indian airports, it said, adding that international connectivity gathered strong momentum during the year, with average daily international departures increasing from 38 in 2024 to 51 in 2025, translating into a 28.7 per cent year-on-year growth in international passenger traffic.

The airport recorded its highest-ever single-day count of 1,37,317 passengers on November 23, 2025, BIAL added.

"CY 2025 was a demanding year for India's aviation sector, marked by volatility alongside recovery, and Bangalore Airport was no exception. What distinguished the year for us was a disciplined and resilient response, maintaining operational stability, supporting our airline partners, and strengthening network connectivity," said Girish Nair, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.

As the year progressed, the airport responsibly and strategically scaled both passenger and cargo operations, with a clear focus on future readiness, he said.

"This growth reflects not only rising demand but also the trust and confidence airlines and travellers place in BLR Airport as the 'New Gateway to India' -- a critical hub enabling Bengaluru's emergence as a leading global city," Nair added.

As of December 31 last year, the airport was connected to 113 passenger destinations, comprising 79 domestic and 34 international cities.

Tata Group-run Air India's low-cost arm Air India Express consolidated Bengaluru as its largest hub with approximately 81 daily departures and introduced new international services to Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Kuwait, BIAL said.

IndiGo expanded its international presence with Krabi and Riyadh, while Akasa Air commenced daily services to Phuket in October and added twice-weekly flights to Jeddah in September while VietJet and Vietnam Airlines entered the BLR network with services to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, as per the private airport operator.

BIAL said the airport achieved its highest-ever single-day cargo throughput of 2,207 metric tonnes on 7 August 2025.

The airport is now connected to 37 cargo destinations through 15 domestic and international cargo airlines, it added.