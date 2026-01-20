‘Big disappointment’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacts as govt rejects Hosur airport proposal

Posting on X, Mazumdar‑Shaw wrote, “That’s a big disappointment to south Bangalore residents. Hope this gets compensated by the proposed Kanakapura site.”

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar‑Shaw has expressed disappointment after reports emerged that the Centre declined approval for the proposed airport at Hosur, a project seen as crucial by both industry leaders and south Bengaluru residents to ease pressure on Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The Ministry of Defence reportedly refused clearance for the Hosur site because the airspace above the area is reserved for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) operations.

Mazumdar‑Shaw’s comments resonated with residents in south Bengaluru, many of whom saw Hosur as a convenient location due to its proximity to industrial hubs and the city’s southern corridors.

“With Hosur off the table, the pressure is on to expedite the Bengaluru 2nd Airport decision. South Bengaluru needs a definitive timeline. Moving toward a site like Kanakapura or Bidadi isn't just about location, it's about streamlining the approval process to ensure we aren't still debating this in 2035,” an X user wrote in reply.

As per the existing agreement between Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, no other airport is permitted to begin operations within a 150-km radius of KIA until 2033, when the airport completes 25 years.

Against this backdrop, several industry leaders, companies and local residents felt that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s proposal for an international airport at Hosur could draw Karnataka-based industries across the border. Although Hosur lies in Tamil Nadu, it is only about 40 km from Bengaluru, has a significant Kannada-speaking population, and is already home to many professionals working in Electronics City, who commute daily due to Hosur’s lower cost of living compared to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KSIIDC) in December issued a tender to engage a consultant to carry out a comprehensive feasibility assessment of three potential sites identified for Bengaluru’s proposed second airport in the city’s outskirts. The shortlisted options include two neighbouring locations off Kanakapura Road, namely Chudahalli and Somanahalli, and another site near Nelamangala along the Tumakuru Road stretch.